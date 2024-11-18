Home
BJP distributes masks as AQI hits 'severe plus' category in Delhi, slams AAP for 'negligence'

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised the AAP government for its failure to address the ongoing pollution crisis.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 10:15 IST

Published 18 November 2024, 10:15 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiIndian Politics

