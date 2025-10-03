Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Karur stampede: Madras HC rejects BJP leader's plea for CBI probe; asks her to approach Madurai bench

The petitioner had moved the court saying there were many questions, including possible official apathy behind the fatal incident.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 08:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 08:23 IST
BJPCBIMaduraiHigh CourtTamil Nadu NewsstampedeVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us