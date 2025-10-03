Karur stampede: Madras HC rejects BJP leader's plea for CBI probe; asks her to approach Madurai bench

<p>Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday rejected BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea for a CBI probe into the September 27 Karur stampede at actor-politician Vijay's public rally in that killed 41 persons.</p>.<p>She had moved the court saying there were many questions, including possible official apathy behind the fatal incident.</p>.After Karur stampede, Vijay’s rallies put on hold for two weeks.<p>A division bench, while rejecting the plea, asked the petitioner to approach the Madurai bench of the High Court, the jurisdictional court. </p>