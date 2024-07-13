BJP, its govt at Centre playing with Kejriwal's life: AAP's Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: The BJP and its government at the Centre are playing with the life of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has lost 8.5 kg and whose blood sugar level dropped below 50 mg/dL five times while in jail, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh claimed on Saturday.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on his claims.

"His health condition is such that if he is not brought out of jail soon and provided medical care, any serious incident may happen with him," Singh said at a press conference here.

He said Kejriwal's weight was 70 kg when he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Now, his weight has reduced to 61.5 kg, he claimed.