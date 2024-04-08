JOIN US
BJP MLAs demanding discussion on 'irregularities' in DJB marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

The BJP legislators started demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the DJB. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected the request and asked the opposition members to sit down.
Last Updated 08 April 2024, 09:11 IST

New Delhi: BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Monday as they pressed for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The proceedings of the House began with members raising issues of their constituencies.

The BJP legislators started demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the DJB. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel rejected the request and asked the opposition members to sit down.

As the BJP MLAs continued to press their demand, Goel asked marshals to take them out.

Later, the BJP MLAs staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi's statue inside the assembly premises.

(Published 08 April 2024, 09:11 IST)
