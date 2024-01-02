JOIN US
BJP strategy meet for Lok Sabha polls under way; Shah, Nadda expected to join later

BJP party general secretary Sunil Bansal, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among the leaders present at the meet.
New Delhi: A meeting of senior BJP leaders got underway here on Tuesday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Among those present in the meeting were party general secretary Sunil Bansal, Union ministers Bhupender Yadav, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Mansukh Mandaviya, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda are expected to join the meeting later in the day.

The consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

