BJP to mark 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' at 150 places on November 7; PM to attend Delhi event

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said the party plans to celebrate the milestone as a festival.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 17:48 IST
Published 05 November 2025, 17:48 IST
