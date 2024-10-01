Building caretaker shot dead in row over loud music in Delhi's Dwarka

<p>New Delhi: A 36-year-old caretaker of a building was shot dead after he intervened between two tenants who had fight over loud music in Dwarka's Mohan Nagar area, police on Tuesday said.</p>.<p>The victim, Bablu, had received a gunshot wound in his stomach, they said.</p>.<p>"In the late hours of Monday, a PCR call regarding murder was received at Mohan Garden police station from a hospital. Police team was dispatched at the hospital and found Bablu who sustained a gunshot injury," a senior police officer said.</p>.Lucknow man orders iPhone via cash-on-delivery mode, murders delivery boy after receiving it.<p>Bablu's body has been kept at DDU Hospital for post mortem, the officer said.</p>.<p>According to police, Pujit, a 27 years old tenant in the same building, was playing loud music when another tenant Lavnish objected to it and picked a fight with him.</p>.<p>"A verbal spat ensued last night, following which, Lavnish - a gym supplement supplier and his cousin Aman, dragged him to the terrace," the officer said.</p>.<p>When he heard the commotion, Bablu also reached the rooftop and tried to mediate between the two parties.</p>.<p>Aman, who had a pistol, handed it over to Lavnish who fired it and hit Bablu, the officer said.</p>.<p>Forensic and crime teams examined the spot and efforts are on to nab the culprits, the officer added. PTI BM VN VN</p>