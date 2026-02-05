Menu
Closely monitoring situation in Iran; no reports of any Indian being killed during protests: Government

Singh also said the Indian embassy in Tehran continues to be in "regular contact" with the Indian nationals, including students, in Iran, and is providing them suitable guidance.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 11:15 IST
Published 05 February 2026, 11:15 IST
India NewsIran

