<p>Established in 1964, GRT Jewellers has grown into one of India’s most respected jewellery houses, admired for its craftsmanship, design excellence, and timeless values. Offering exquisite collections across Gold, Diamonds, Platinum, Silver, and Gemstones, the brand today operates 66 showrooms, with 65 across South India and one overseas showroom located in Singapore. <br><br></p>.<p>GRT Jewellers has always followed tradition without deviation, and one such tradition is the Exhibition and Sale. In that spirit, this time the event is being conducted across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.</p>.<p>The Silver Collection Exhibition and Sale, scheduled from 21 January 2026 to 15 February 2026, brings together a wide range of silver articles, including stylish Silver jewellery, elegant dinner sets, and finely handcrafted pooja sets, all available under one roof across the three regions. According to the brand, the initiative is aimed at offering customers greater choice while highlighting pure 92.5 Silver collections. As this has been planned as a limited-period event, the offers include 25% off on wastage (VA) for Silver articles and 10% off on MRP for Silver jewellery, with certain conditions applicable. The offers do not apply to the purchase of Gold coins or bars, cannot be combined with any other offers, and remain valid only for the duration of the event.</p>