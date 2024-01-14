CAQM Sub-Committee invokes 8-point action plan to prevent worsening of air quality in Delhi-NCR

To prevent worsening of air quality in the entire National Capital region (NCR), the Commissioner for Air Quality Management Sub-Committee on Sunday decided to invoke an eight-point action plan as per Stage-III of GRAP. The plan has been put in action with immediate effect.
GRAP Stage-III restrictions include closing down operations of stone crushers, closing down all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire region (except certain categories of projects).
State governments in the region and the government of Delhi will impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.
These governments may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.
Stage-III of GRAP anti-pollution measures were revoked in Delhi-NCR on the new year day after improvement in the air quality.
However, the committee noted that the air quality in the NCR region had deteriorated sharply since Saturday evening and thus the action plan had to be put into place immediately.
The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the committee.