CAQM Sub-Committee invokes 8-point action plan to prevent worsening of air quality in Delhi-NCR

GRAP Stage-III restrictions include closing down operations of stone crushers, closing down all mining and associated activities in the NCR, and strict ban on construction and demolition activities in the entire region (except certain categories of projects).

State governments in the region and the government of Delhi will impose strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

These governments may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.