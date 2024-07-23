CBI to probe death of man assaulted, forced to sing national anthem by cops: Delhi High Court

In its 38-page judgement, the court observed what the Delhi Police have done so far is "too-little, too-late" and there are various anomalies and aberrations in their investigation so far.

In the video footage, the court noted, several policemen are clearly seen surrounding, dragging, kicking and striking blows on Faizan and the other young men with batons and lathis, abusing them, and ordering them to sing the national anthem while they lay seriously injured and helpless on the roadside.

The petitioner, it said, was examined by the crime branch of Delhi Police only on March 18, 2020 when the incident admittedly took place on February 24, 2020.

Even after more than four years, not even one policeman involved in the alleged abuse and assault has been "conclusively identified" and the perpetrators are still at large, the court said.

The court questioned why Faizan was taken to the police station and not for further treatment as per the advice of the doctors after the incident and why no investigation was conducted in relation to what transpired there.

"That issue appears to have been brushed under the carpet by the police.. Even assuming there was no custodial violence, the very fact that the police kept Faizan at the police station when he was evidently in need of critical medical care itself smacks of criminal neglect of duty, if not something worse," the court said.