Central agencies trying to bulldoze Pakistani Hindu refugees' homes in Majnu Ka Tila: Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday alleged that the agencies under the Centre are trying to bulldoze the houses of Pakistani Hindu refugees' living in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila area.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued notices to Hindu refugees from Pakistan, who live near Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila on the Yamuna floodplain, to vacate the place, locals claimed on Wednesday.

A DDA official confirmed that it was going to hold a demolition drive against the encroachment on Thursday and Friday following the National Green Tribunal's order.