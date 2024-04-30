JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Chacha Nehru Hospital in Delhi's Shahdara receives bomb threat email, probe on

Bomb Detection Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, a team of Delhi Fire Service, and local police immediately reached the children’s hospital.
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 10:58 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Chacha Nehru Hospital in Shahdara, here, received a bomb-threat email on Tuesday morning, police said.

Bomb Detection Team, Bomb Disposal Squad, a team of Delhi Fire Service and local police immediately reached the children’s hospital. A search operation is being conducted, police informed.

One of the hospital’s staff member received the bomb-threat mail around 10 am and informed the police, they said. 

The premises were evacuated and searches are underway. However, nothing has been recovered so far, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 April 2024, 10:58 IST)
India NewsDelhiDelhi News

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT