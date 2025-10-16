Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Clashes erupt at JNU ahead of student polls; ABVP, Left groups trade charges

Known for its politically charged campus and high-pitched ideological battles, the JNU elections often set the tone for student politics across the country.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 14:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 14:36 IST
ABVPJNU

Follow us on :

Follow Us