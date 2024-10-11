Cocaine worth Rs 3.3 crore seized in Delhi; 2 Nigerian nationals, taxi driver held

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police</a> on Friday claimed to have busted a syndicate with the arrest of three men, including two foreign nationals, and the seizure of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cocaine">cocaine</a> worth Rs 3.3 crore from their possession.</p>.<p>Police have seized 563 grams of cocaine from the possession of the two arrested Nigerian nationals, officials said.</p>.<p>The two Nigerian nationals, along with a taxi driver, were arrested on September 27.</p>.<p>"Acting on a tip-off, Nigerian national Joshua Amarachukwa (30) was apprehended. His driver or associate, identified as Vinit (24), was also apprehended," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>According to police, cocaine weighing 257 grams was seized from Amarachukwa's possession.</p>.Over 200 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2,000 crore seized in Delhi, second big haul in a week.<p>During interrogation, Amarachukwa disclosed that another Nigerian national, Mike, had supplied the drug to him and that he used to sell cocaine in Delhi-NCR.</p>.<p>Police said Vinit accompanied Amarachukwa during every deal and assisted him by providing transport facility in his taxi.</p>.<p>"On the instance of Joshua, another accused, Kone N Golo Seydou alias Mike (27), was apprehended from Sohna in Haryana and cocaine weighing 306 grams was seized from his possession," the officer said, adding that further investigation is underway.</p>.<p>Police said the seized cocaine is worth Rs 3.3 crore in the international market.</p>