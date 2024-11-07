Home
Complaint lodged with Delhi Police claiming death threat to Pappu Yadav from Bishnoi gang

Yadav, who recently described the Bishnoi gang as "petty thugs", received a similar threat last month as well.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 15:41 IST

Published 07 November 2024, 15:41 IST
India NewsDelhi PoliceLawrence BishnoiBiharPappu YadavDeath threat

