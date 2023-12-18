JOIN US
Congress's Mahila Morcha holds protest at Jantar Mantar against inflation, rise in crime against women

Holding banners, several Mahila Congress leaders and workers gathered at Jantar Mantar at the 'Sansad Gherao' protest and raised slogans against the Centre.
New Delhi: The women's wing of the Congress on Monday staged a protest here against the Central government over inflation and rise in crimes against women in the last 10 years.

Holding banners, several Mahila Congress leaders and workers gathered at Jantar Mantar at the 'Sansad Gherao' protest and raised slogans against the Centre.

"Our protest is against the unprecedented inflation and rise in crimes against women during the Narendra Modi regime," a protester said.

Leaders, including the acting president of Mahila Congress Netta D'Souza and the Delhi Congress' women's wing chief Amrita Dhawan, were present at the protest.

