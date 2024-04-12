Conspiracy being hatched to impose President's Rule in Delhi: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Friday alleged that a big political conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP-led central government to impose President's Rule in the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is a political conspiracy to topple his government. We have learnt from reliable sources that in the coming days, the President's Rule will be imposed in Delhi. But imposing President's Rule in Delhi will be illegal and against the mandate of people," she said at a press conference here.

Reacting to the AAP leader's charge, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said it was surprising that the "fear of President's Rule" was haunting the Aam Aadmi Party, which has 62 MLAs in the Assembly.

Sachdeva also demanded the resignation of Kejriwal from the post of chief minister.