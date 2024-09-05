CPI(M) leader Yechury continues to be under treatment at AIIMS; condition stable

New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be under treatment at AIIMS, where he was admitted for treatment of a lung infection, sources said on Thursday.

Yechury (72) was admitted to the emergency ward of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 19. He was later shifted to the intensive care unit, where he continues to be under treatment.

A team of doctors is monitoring his condition, which is currently stable, the sources said.

Yechury was admitted to AIIMS for treatment of a pneumonia-like infection. The exact nature of his ailment was not disclosed by the hospital.

He had recently undergone cataract surgery.