Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi 'acid attack' victim's brother, uncle held, father sent to judicial custody

According to police, the investigation revealed that Akil, his brother Wakeel and his son concocted the acid attack to get even with the rape accusers.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 15:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 15:57 IST
India NewsCrimeDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us