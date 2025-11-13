Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi blast | Key members of terror module planned to target Red Fort on R-Day, travelled to Turkiye

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the LNJP Hospital and met the survivors, saying the perpetrators will be brought to justice.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 18:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 18:34 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortTurkeyTerror attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us