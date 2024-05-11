Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold meeting with AAP leaders on Sunday

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court on Friday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 12:54 IST
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 12:54 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of all AAP MLAs on Sunday, party sources said. 

The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's residence in Civil Lines, they said.

"It is a key meeting and will also see discussions on the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi on May 25," a party source said. 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail till June 1 by the Supreme Court on Friday in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

He will have to surrender and go back to prison on June 2.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 May 2024, 12:54 IST
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPDelhiArvind Kejriwal

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT