<p>New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rekha-gupta">Rekha Gupta</a> on Monday invited people to visit the Red Fort, where the government is hosting a three-day event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The event kicked off on Sunday.</p><p>In a post on X in Hindi, she said Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself for the protection of faith, freedom and humanity.</p>.Delhi pollution protest turns ugly as demonstrators 'use pepper spray' on police; 15 arrested.<p>"The unparalleled sacrifice of Guru Sahib inspires us to remember that protecting truth, justice and religious freedom is the highest duty of human life," she said in the post.</p><p>Talking about the event, she said the guru's life and teachings are being presented through a light-and-sound show, a museum, a Kirtan Darbar, and Seva-Langar.</p><p>"You are all cordially invited with your families. Come and witness the legacy that has illuminated India's self-respect for ages," she added.</p>