Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Nitin & Chetan Sandesara case: SC agrees to drop criminal charges for $570 million settlement by fugitive billionaire brothers

The brothers figure among 14 designated fugitive economic offenders under a 2018 law that allows the freezing of assets.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 10:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 10:05 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us