Delhi coaching centre deaths: Students detained during protest for action against culprits

New Delhi: A few students were detained after they staged a protest in Old Rajinder Nagar here on Sunday, demanding action against those responsible for the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in the area, and compensation for their families.

Raising slogans "we want justice", the protestors blocked the road next to the Karol Bagh Metro Station, causing huge traffic snarls in the area and prompting police intervention.

A scuffle erupted between the students and police, after which a few protestors were detained and taken away in a bus. Following this, many demonstrators dispersed from the area and police resumed the traffic movement there.