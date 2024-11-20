Home
Delhi cop foils robbery bid near Red Fort, CCTV captures dramatic chase

A stolen mobile phone and the knife used in the attack was recovered from Aarif. The constable later traced the labourer to assist in the investigation, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 17:13 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 17:13 IST
