Delhi couple's pet dies after being dragged by bike-borne men from dog boarding centre: Report

<p>An elderly couple in Delhi's Mayur Vihar had no idea when they were dropping their dog off at a pet boarding centre that it would be the last time they would be seeing their dog. </p><p>The next they saw of their pet was in a chilling video where the dog was reportedly seen being dragged by two bike-borne men, <em>NDTV</em> <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/delhi-couple-leaves-dog-at-pet-boarding-he-goes-missing-later-found-dead-6892508#pfrom=home-ndtv_topstories" rel="nofollow">reported</a>.</p><p>After seeing the video, Nivedita Ghosh filed an FIR against Swati Sharma, who runs Paw's Point, the Noida-based pet boarding where the couple left their dog before leaving Delhi. </p><p>The Ghosh family, that is still recovering from the tragic news, said that Sharma called them and offered to provide Milo with a complimentary grooming session. </p><p>However, the next day when the couple returned, they got another call from the pet centre informing that their dog ran away while he was being taken back to the boarding after grooming. </p><p>After hearing the news, the family reached the location in Noida where the dog allegedly went missing and when they were unable to locate him, they filed a police complaint against Swati Sharma under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.</p><p>Upon questioning the local citizens and checking the CCTV footage of the area, it was revealed that two people on a bike dragged Milo by a leash, one of whom the family alleged worked at the pet boarding centre. </p>.Woman, son beat, hang pet dog to death in Pune, booked.<p>As per the chilling video, the dog was being made to run beside the bike and after some time, he was able to break free and run away. However, Milo was reportedly found dead the next day. </p><p>"This has crushed us as a family ... We just cannot come to terms with what happened. We are shattered and completely broken. We left him in their charge, trusting them to keep him safe and we found him dead. Paw's Point charges ₹ 600 for a day and this is the way they take care of our loved pets. They are saying Milo jumped out of a car. How can a dog do that? There was no car, he was being dragged with the bike. His leash was handed over to us as a token," <em>NDTV</em> quoted Ghosh as saying. </p><p>She added that Sharma refused to provide them with a CCTV footage of the pet centre, despite their repeated appeals. </p><p>Meanwhile, Swati Sharma told the publication that people have already declared that they murdered the dog, while they were with the family when they were looking for him. </p><p>She also clarified that Milo did in fact jump out of her car and was beaten but only because he was being aggressive. </p><p>"I was driving the dog back after grooming. I forgot to child-lock the car and the dog rolled down the windows and jumped. I knew those two persons and asked them to catch him. They did. Yes, one of them beat it up, but what could he do if the dog was aggressive? Then the dog escaped. We were with the family when they looked for it. It was I who informed them when we found the body. People have already declared that we murdered the dog. I haven't even charged them for the 17-day stay," she reportedly said.</p>