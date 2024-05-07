Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court extends K Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14

<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/brs">BRS</a> leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-kavitha">K Kavitha</a> in a money laundering case related to the alleged <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/excise">excise</a> scam.</p><p>Special judge for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-bureau-of-investigation">Central Bureau of Investigation</a> (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cbi">CBI</a>) and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (<a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/ed">ED</a>) matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on expiry of her remand.</p>.Delhi Court denies bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in liquor 'scam' case.<p>During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.</p>.<div><p><strong>Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels</strong>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/specials/deccan-herald-is-now-on-whatsapp-heres-how-you-can-join-2698271">Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks</a></p></div>