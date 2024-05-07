Home
Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court extends K Kavitha's judicial custody till May 14

The ED told the court tat the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:47 IST
Last Updated : 07 May 2024, 09:47 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended till May 14 the judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) matters Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the Telangana MLC after she was produced before the court on expiry of her remand.

During the proceedings, the Enforcement Directorate told the court the investigation was at a crucial stage and it may file a charge sheet against Kavitha within a week.

Published 07 May 2024, 09:47 IST
India NewsCBIDelhiEDBRSK Kavitha

