Delhi court extends Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23 in excise policy case

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday extended till April 23 the judicial custody of Chief Minster Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.

Special Judge for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kaveri Baweja, extended Kejriwal's custody after he was produced before the court through video-conferencing on the expiry of his period of custody granted earlier.

The ED sought extension of Kejriwal's custody by 14 days, saying the investigation was at a crucial stage.