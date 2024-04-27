Delhi court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in case of evading ED summons

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly evading its summons in the Delhi Waqf Board related money laundering case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra granted bail to Khan on a personal bond of Rs 15,000 and one surety of like amount after he appeared before the court.

The ED had moved the court, alleging non-appearance before the agency, accusing Khan of not joining the probe in the case related to the money laundering case.

The federal probe agency has alleged that Khan has elevated his role from witness to accused by filing an anticipatory bail plea and running away from the investigation.