Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi court grants bail to man held for smuggling e-cigarettes

The man claimed he was framed in the case whereas the prosecution opposed the bail plea, arguing it was a grave offence.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 17:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 17:39 IST
India NewsDelhiSmuggling

Follow us on :

Follow Us