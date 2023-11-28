Delhi court grants regular bail to accused in Embraer Aircraft deal case

“So, when after carrying out the investigation, complaint/ charge sheet has been filed against the accused herein; cognisance of the offences has been taken; summons have been issued pursuant to that, the act of the agency in apprehending/ arresting the accused without the permission of the court, and/or seeking his Police Custody remand is totally unjustified in the given facts and circumstances of the case,” the judge had said in the February 16 order.