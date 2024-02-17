Delhi court rejects Sharjeel Imam's bail plea

The court directed to continue Imam's custody, saying the present case was 'different' from other cases because of the nature of allegations against Imam and his 'disruptive activities.'

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Imam's plea seeking bail under 436A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), saying he was in custody since January 28, 2020, while the maximum sentence for the offence under Section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act is seven years, if convicted.