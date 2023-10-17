Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi: Fourth accused arrested in Rs 3.20-crore robbery by posing as ED officials

The incident occurred on Friday night when the accused kidnapped the complainant, then entered his house and looted Rs 3.20 crore at gunpoint. Three accused were arrested earlier and Rs 1.27 crore was recovered from them.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 09:11 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has made the fourth arrest in the case of a robbery in West Delhi's Baba Haridas Nagar where the accused posed as Enforcement Directorate officials, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Friday night when the accused kidnapped the complainant, then entered his house and looted Rs 3.20 crore at gunpoint. Three accused were arrested earlier and Rs 1.27 crore was recovered from them.

The fourth accused has been identified as Vijay Grover (41), a history-sheeter.

"We have recovered Rs 19.5 lakh from him and are making efforts to recover the remaining amount," said a senior police official said in a statement.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the complainant had made a PCR call stating that around 8 pm on Friday, he was standing on the road near his home when a white Swift car stopped near him and three persons asked him to sit in the car saying that they are from the Enforcement Department.

Two persons in a Hyundai i10 car followed the first car, an official had said.

They brandished a pistol and threatened the complainant to hand over the money, which he had received from selling his property, alleging that the entire amount was hawala money, police said.

"The accused later took Ravi home where they took the box containing Rs 3.20 crore. They also snatched his and his mother's mobile phones. The accused then fled the spot taking Ravi along with them and dropped him near a petrol pump. He then made a call to police," the official had said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 09:11 IST)
India NewsDelhiCrimerobbery

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT