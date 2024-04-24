Delhi HC quashes FIR after settlement, asks accused to assist traffic police for 30 days

The court allowed the petition by the accused to close the proceedings pursuant to the FIR against him under sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, saying since the victim did not wish to pursue her complaint anymore, no useful purpose shall be served in continuing further in the case.