Delhi High Court rejects Congress plea against ITAT order in tax recovery case

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the ITAT order refusing to stay the Income Tax Department's notice to the Congress for recovery of outstanding tax of over Rs 100 crore.

The Congress approached the high court after the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) on March 8 dismissed the party's application seeking a stay on the February 13 notice of the I-T department initiating recovery proceedings against it.

The assessing officer had raised a tax demand of more than Rs 100 crore for the assessment year 2018-19 when the income was assessed to be more than Rs 199 crore.

The counsel for the Congress had urged the court to grant it some protection otherwise the party would collapse.

