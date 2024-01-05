Delhi health minister welcomes CBI probe into supply of substandard drugs in govt hospitals

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday welcomed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged supply of substandard medicines to Delhi government-run hospitals and demanded the immediate suspension of the health department's secretary.

The inquiry by the CBI was ordered by the Union home ministry following a recommendation of Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in this regard.

"I had given directions for carrying out an audit of medicines immediately after assuming office in March last year but the (Delhi government) health secretary did not follow the directions. I welcome the CBI inquiry into the matter, but why is the Centre shielding the official. He should be immediately suspended," Bharadwaj said.