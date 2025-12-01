<p>Belagavi: Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that Aadhaar was made mandatory for registration of properties to avoid fake transactions. </p>.<p>He explained to the House that using PAN cards, fake registrations were done. “Only with the intention to avoid fake registrations, we made Aadhaar mandatory. Earlier when there was an option between PAN, Aadhaar and Passport, 46% have submitted PAN for registration. Do we really have 46% of people having PAN cards in the state?,” he wondered.</p>.<p>Minister mentioned that people used to submit photocopies of the PAN cards for registration and there was no option but to accept it. “Now, with Aadhaar made mandatory, there will be a guarantee of ownership. If all properties are integrated with Aadhaar, the face authentication will be the identity for all property documents.” </p>.BJP says Karnataka Revenue Minister ‘usurped’ 21 acres, Krishna Byre Gowda refutes.<p><strong>Khata bifurcation</strong></p>.<p>Replying to a query by BJP MLC D S Arun, Krishna Byre Gowda said that Cauvery portal has nothing to do with bifurcated khatas. “Earlier even bifurcated khatas used to be done through Cauvery portal. But, as bifurcation has to be done at the local level, I will request the RDPR and Urban Development departments to sort it out at their level,” he assured.</p>.<p>Informing the House that thousands of layouts have been formed without bifurcating the khatas, Krishna Byre Gowda stated, “If the khata is revenue we will do it through Cauvery. But the bifurcation of the property has to be done by the local authorities concerned. I agree there are issues with Cauvery portal, but how can the Registration department bifurcate khatas?,” he questioned. </p>