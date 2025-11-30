<p>A request by Congress members to discuss the issue in the wake of a Delhi court declining to take cognisance of the ED’s money laundering charges against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in the National Herald case was rejected in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.</p>.<p>After Ivan D’Souza sought an opportunity to discuss the matter, the BJP members raised objections.</p>.<p>Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said nothing should go on record.</p>.<p><strong>House congratulates Umashree</strong> </p>.<p>The Council congratulated Congress MLC-veteran actor Umashree on being honoured with the Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award. Members from both the ruling party and the Opposition lauded her talent as an actor.</p>.Modi, Shah must resign: Congress after relief in National Herald case.<p><strong>‘Minority welfare officer suspended’</strong></p>.<p>Leader of the House N S Boseraju informed the Council that Krishnamurthy, Kodagu district officer of the Minority Welfare Department, has been suspended from service pending a departmental inquiry.</p>.<p>BJP MLC Suja Kushalappa had earlier alleged that the officer had made statements against him.</p>.<p>Boseraju is also the in-charge minister of Kodagu district. </p>