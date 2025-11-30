Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Legislative Council rejects Congress bid to discuss National Herald case

After Ivan D’Souza sought an opportunity to discuss the matter, the BJP members raised objections.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 21:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 21:01 IST
India NewsCongressKarnatakaNational Herald caselegislative council

Follow us on :

Follow Us