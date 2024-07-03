Delhi High Court denies bail to two accused in money laundering case involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

"The material evidence gathered during the course of the investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement reveals that Amanatullah Khan had hatched a criminal conspiracy along with his close associates i.e., the present applicants/accused and others and pursuant to the same, he had invested his ill-gotten money i.e. proceeds of crime, in the immovable properties through his associates namely Zeeshan Haider, Daud Nasir and others," the court stated.