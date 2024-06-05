Delhi High Court rejects AAP plea to use minister's house as 'temporary' party office

"Let a detailed order deciding the request of the petitioner be provided to it so that it can take other remedial steps," the bench said.

The Supreme Court had earlier on March 4, 2024 asked the AAP to vacate bungalow number 206 at Rouse Avenue here, which was to be utilised for the district judiciary.

Taking up a writ petition by the AAP, the bench said this court is not prepared to accept the plea to direct the Land and Development Office to permit it to establish its office at "Plots No 23 & 24, DDU Marg" in New Delhi, a portion of which is currently in possession of a Delhi minister.

However, the bench relied upon the 'Consolidated Instructions for allotment of Government Accommodation from General Pool to National and State level Political Parties' to point out that national political parties have a right to retain or secure allotment of one housing unit from general pool in Delhi for their office use on payment of a license fee.

The said accommodation is allotted for a period of three years during which party can choose to acquire a plot of land in an institutional area and construct its own accommodation for a party office.

The Centre said the petitioner was offered land in 2014 for the construction of its office. Later, "Bungalow No 206, Rouse Avenue" was allotted to the petitioner on December 31, 2015 to be used as its temporary party office and the petitioner could have constructed its office in the meantime.

"[However], this argument [to refuse temporary office space] cannot be accepted. The fact that the petitioner has not accepted the allotment of plots at Saket for the construction of their permanent office as a state party in 2014, or the fact that the petitioner has not responded to the offer of the land to the petitioner for construction of its party office as a national party in 2024, is of no consequence and cannot be taken an argument to deny the petitioner a temporary accommodation to be used as a party office for a period of three years as the claim of the petitioner is on the basis of the fact that it is a national party," the court said.