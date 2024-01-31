Delhi High Court seeks ED's response on Supertech chairman R K Arora's bail plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response on a plea by R K Arora, the chairman and promoter of realty major Supertech Group, challenging an order denying him bail in a money laundering case.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri issued notice to the ED and listed the matter for further hearing on February 21.

Arora has sought to set aside a January 24 trial court order which dismissed his regular bail plea. Arora's counsel urged the court to consider the prayer, saying he has been in custody for the last six months.

The trial court had noted that his earlier bail plea was dismissed on July 22, 2023, and said that there was no substantive change in the circumstances.