Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi High Court transfers over 200 judicial officers

In two separate notifications issued on October 25, the high court identified new postings for 233 judicial officers in Delhi Judicial Services and 23 in Delhi Higher Judicial Service.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 10:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 10:04 IST
India NewsDelhi High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us