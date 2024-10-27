Delhi High Court transfers over 200 judicial officers

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi </a>High Court has notified immediate transfer of several judicial officers in its subordinate courts within the national capital.</p>.<p>In two separate notifications issued on October 25, the high court identified new postings for 233 judicial officers in Delhi Judicial Services and 23 in Delhi Higher Judicial Service.</p>.Delhi High Court admits CBI's appeal against acquittal of Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case.<p>Besides transfers, these postings also included the induction of around 70 judicial officers in various districts upon completion of their training.</p>.<p>"Hon'ble the Chief Justice and Hon'ble Judges of this Court have been pleased to make postings/transfers in the Delhi Judicial Service with immediate effect," one notification read.</p>.<p>A similar notification was issued for Delhi Higher Judicial Service. </p>