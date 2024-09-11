Delhi High Court upholds order directing SpiceJet to ground three aircraft engines, return those to lessors

Regarding the balance of convenience, the bench said it was undoubtedly in favour of the lessors.

It said if the lessors are prevented from exercising their contractual rights at this stage, they could possibly lose both their assets, that is, the engines and the money.

"Clearly, in the facts and circumstances of the case, there has been no failure of justice. In any event, given that SpiceJet would have a second shot at raising these objections via its written statement, the impugned judgment and order, in our opinion, need no interference," the division bench said.

Regarding the airline's objections concerning the court's jurisdiction and the governing law that was rejected by the single judge, the division bench modified the single judge's order and said SpiceJet can take all this defence in the main suit.

Giving a prima facie view, the bench said there was nothing before it to conclude, at least at this juncture, that under the applicable Indian law, there is any impediment in the court directing repossession and export of the engines in issue.

The single judge had passed the order on pleas moved by the lessors seeking a direction to SpiceJet to hand over the possession of the three engines on the termination of the lease agreements.

It was stated in the pleas that following the termination, the plaintiffs had directed the airline to ground and re-deliver the engines and pay all outstanding dues, but the carrier had failed to do so.

"It is, however, clarified that the defendant will remain liable for making payments, which it undertook in an order dated May 29, 2024, towards the admitted outstanding of $4.8 million and towards the weekly payments arising on account of the use of the engines under the aegis of this court.

"The return of the engines does not absolve the defendant from its liability for the payments, which have admittedly fallen due, and to that extent, the plaintiff is entitled to recover the said amount from the defendant through execution of the order dated May 29, 2024," the court had said.

It had said SpiceJet is a "defaulter and has no legal and contractual right to continue the use of the engines".

In its response to the applications, the airline's counsel had submitted that after filing the suit, the defendant made a payment of $7.18 million between December 14, 2023 and May 24, 2024.

The counsel had said after the settlement terms were recorded before the court in May, the airline made a payment of $1.48 million and as of August 12, there was an admitted default to the extent of $2.67 million towards the outstanding amount.

He had said while the defendant admits that there has been a default, it is making its best endeavour to regularise these defaults and sought an extension of time until September 30 to clear the dues.