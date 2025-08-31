Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Kalkaji temple: Sevadar assaulted to death over prasad dispute, five held

CCTV footage shows the fatal assault unfold as the sevadar refused devotees’ unusual request, sparking outrage over temple safety and Delhi’s law-and-order lapses.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 02:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 02:51 IST
India NewsDelhiCrimemurdertemple

Follow us on :

Follow Us