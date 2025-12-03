<p>New Delhi: Delhi's Raj Niwas, the official residence and office of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, has been renamed 'Lok Niwas'.</p>.<p>According to a notification issued by the Lt Governor Secretariat, following directions by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi LG, the Raj Niwas has been renamed as Lok Niwas.</p>.<p>"Raj Niwas, Delhi shall henceforth be referred to only as "Lok Niwas, Delhi," it said.</p>.Karnataka renames Raj Bhavan to 'Lok Bhavan' following Ministry of Home Affairs' directions.<p>The name on its official X handle, run by the LG Secretariat, was also changed to "Lok Niwas Delhi".</p>.<p>The development comes a day after the new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) was christened as 'Seva Teerth'.</p>.<p>The new complex, which is in the final stages of completion, was earlier known as the 'Executive Enclave' under the Central Vista Redevelopment project. PTI SLB NB</p>