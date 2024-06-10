Delhi L-G meets Atishi, Bharadwaj over water shortage issue, assures help

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday said Lt Governor V K Saxena assured them that he would talk to the Haryana government to ensure that the national capital's share of 1,050 cusecs water is released in the Munak canal.

Atishi and her Cabinet colleague Saurabh Bharadwaj met Saxena over the water shortage in the national capital.

The Delhi government has during the past fortnight repeatedly accused Haryana of not releasing the national capital's share of water.

Atishi said, "The water level in the Wazirabad barrage has gone down and less water is coming from the Munak canal. We have requested the Lt Governor to talk to the Haryana government about releasing more water in the Munak canal. Seven treatment plants of Delhi depend on the Munak canal for water. The Lt Governor has assured us that he would talk to the Haryana government," she said.