<p>Bengaluru: A woman ended her life after killing her two children in Bhuvaneshwari Nagar in Bagalagunte police station limits on Thursday night. </p><p>The deceased have been identified as Vijayalakshmi (35), Bhuvan (1), and Brinda (4). </p><p>Vijayalakshmi's husband Ramesh works in a mall. </p><p>All three were found hanging in the room. The family hails from Raichur.</p><p>Ramesh recently secretly married another woman. Upset over his decision, Vijayalakshmi had complained to her relatives about his second marriage. It is this that drove the victim to take the extreme step, the police told DH. </p><p>Further details are awaited.</p>