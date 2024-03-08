Delhi Police suspends cop for 'kicking' namazis in Inderlok; area tense

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday suspended a sub-inspector for allegedly kicking a few people offering namaz on a road in north Delhi's Inderlok area on Friday, police said.

The incident happened during the 'Asar ki namaz' around 2 pm near Inderlok Metro Station.

Locals in response blocked the road and demanded action against the policeman, which led to stepping up of security in the area to maintain law and order situation.

The act was purportedly caught in a video that has since gone viral on social media.