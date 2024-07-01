Delhi Police lodges first FIR under new criminal law Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The FIR was registered under Section 285 of the BNS which states, "Whoever, by doing any act, or by omitting to take order with any property in his possession or under his charge, causes danger, obstruction or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation, shall be punished with fine which may extend to Rs 5,000."

The police said an incident was reported at 12:15 am against a street vendor, who allegedly obstructed a public way to sell goods at a foot overbridge near the New Delhi station.